Advertisement

Blue Jays Have Nowhere to Play

Photographers cover the game in an empty stadium during fourth-inning intrasquad baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, July 17, 2020.
Photographers cover the game in an empty stadium during fourth-inning intrasquad baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, July 17, 2020.(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-TORONTO (AP) - The state of Pennsylvania won’t allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Pennsylvania Department of Health made the announcement today. Earlier, two officials told The Associated Press that an agreement to share the stadium with the Pirates was pending state approval. Canada previously denied the Blue Jays’ request to play in Toronto because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve.

Latest News

Breaking

MSU pauses workouts after staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
The university said it will pause workouts and “will not begin its 20-hour weeks until it receives the complete results from all surveillance testing,” according to a statement sent to News 10.

Sports

In My View 7/22/2020: Lansing Lugnuts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Lansing Lugnuts might consider an amateur team every season beginning next year just to protect the franchise against any minor league issues in the future. There is a five week season of summer baseball about to begin Thursday and I’d add some kind of amateur baseball presence for each season moving forward so the franchise knows each year there will be some baseball to attend. Games would be scheduled when the Lugnuts are away providing they are playing a schedule, unlike of course, this year.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Latest News

Sports

GAM Women’s Amateur Championship wraps up at Forest Akers West Golf Course

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Spring Lake native Anna Kramer wins the 104th GAM Women's Amateur Championship at Forest Akers West Golf Course.

Sports

David Law Leads British Masters Golf Tournament

Updated: 5 hours ago
It's the start of the so called U K Swing

Sports

Former U Conn Hoops Star Dies

Updated: 5 hours ago
Stanley Robinson was 32 years old

Sports

Former Steelers Star Dies

Updated: 5 hours ago
Carlton Haselrig was also a star college wrestler

Sports

Pro Tennis Tournament in Washington D. C. Postponed Again

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
Tennis Tournament in Washington D. C. Pushed Back Again

Sports

Washington NFL Team Hires Woman in Key Broadcast Role

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
Washington NFL Team Adds Woman In Key Broadcast Role