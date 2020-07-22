Artists work to restore George Floyd mural after vandalism

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two local artists, Isiah Lattimore and Erik Phelps, painted a mural to commemorate George Floyd.

Floyd was a Black man who died during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020; leading to nationwide protests.

For the two artists, this mural piece was extremely personal.

“I decided I wanted to do this mural when I watched the video of Flint’s sheriff talking to and walking with protestors in Downtown Flint.... it was the moment of unity that I saw in my city that I felt was the first real example of a path toward a possible solution, and that was the message I wanted to bring to the public space,”said Isiah Lattimore. “Not just that these injustices continue to happen in our nation, but that now is the time for all people to come together and inspire change.”

The George Floyd mural was vandalized in early July. The community quickly raised funds for the restoration.

“The outpouring of support is a nice counterweight to the vandalism, and you get to see the good side of humanity, which blew me away,” said Isiah Lattimore.

The Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center is dedicated to “dedicated to strategic plans toward increasing access to the arts through diversity, inclusion, and equity.”

Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center Executive Director Barb Whitney lends her support to Isiah and Michigan artists who use their art to propel social consciousness.

The repainting of the mural will take place Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 by artists Isiah Lattimore and Erik Phelps.

Also, there will be the following events:

ARTpath Artist Talk with Isiah Lattimore on Tuesday, August 11 at 6 PM. More information can be found here.

The Poetry Room X Lansing Art Gallery: “City is Mine” on Tuesday, August 12 at 7:30 PM. More information can be found here.

