1/3 have done something to hurt their credit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -One-third of American credit card holders have done at least one thing during the pandemic that could hurt their credit score. The Bankrate.com survey found that one third either: added to their debt (17%) paid a bill late (12%) carried a balance mistakenly thinking it would help their score (8%)...didn’t pay a bill at all (6%)... or canceled a card specifically to improve their credit score. Despite admitting to these behaviors, only 13% of cardholders say they worry their credit score could take a hit.

