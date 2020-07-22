Advertisement

10-year-old boy killed at apartment filled with kids

Police don't believe it was an intentional shooting but were still investigating.
Source: MGN -- Police don’t believe it was an intentional shooting but were still investigating.(WBKO)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WARREN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a 10-year-old boy who was among a group of children has been shot and killed in a Warren apartment. Police don’t believe it was an intentional shooting but were still investigating. Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says there was no adult supervision. Dwyer says he’s not sure why the kids were there. There were about 10 minors in the apartment, ages 10 to 17. Dwyer calls it a “true tragedy.”

