Western Michigan Loses Another Opening Football Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Western Michigan University has now lost two season opening home football games for September 4th. First Colgate pulled out when its league dropped football for this fall. Stony Brook was booked in Colgate’s place and Tuesday Stony Brook’s league dropped the sport. Western says it will not seek a replacement. Western is down to a nine game season at the moment because of Big Ten games at Northwestern and Nebraska which have been wiped out. Western still has its Mid American Conference league schedule plus non conference games at Notre Dame and Cincinnati and a home game with Syraucse if they’re all still played.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.