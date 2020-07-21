Waverly schools will be online only in fall

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Waverly Community Schools announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it will use a full remote/online learning model to start the new school year.

The plan is scheduled to be in effect from Aug. 31 to Sept. 30 to match the length of the current state government executive order outlining coronavirus mitigation efforts.

“We all want to get our students back to the school buildings, but we know that we need to prioritize the safety of our students and staff first,” the post said. “While COVID-19 has changed our lives, we can and will make the best of it!”

According to the post, all students will receive an “electronic device” and child care option expansions are being investigated.

“We know that you will probably have many questions, some that we don’t have answers to yet,” the post said. “Thank you for your patience, flexibility, and partnership. Please stay well and relaxed during these final weeks of summer.”

