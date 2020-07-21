Washington NFL Team Hires Woman in Key Broadcast Role

-WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington’s NFL team has hired TV reporter, anchor and host Julie Donaldson to oversee its broadcast operation and be a member of a three-person radio booth for games. Donaldson will be the first woman to be a regular on-air member of an NFL radio broadcast booth. The move comes less than a week after longtime broadcaster Larry Michael announced he was leaving Washington after 16 years. A day after his departure was made public, Michael was among the team executives named in a Washington Post report about sexual harassment by club employees.