Washington NFL Team Hires Woman in Key Broadcast Role

Washington Redskins players stand for the national anthem before a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Washington Redskins players stand for the national anthem before a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (KY3)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
-WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington’s NFL team has hired TV reporter, anchor and host Julie Donaldson to oversee its broadcast operation and be a member of a three-person radio booth for games. Donaldson will be the first woman to be a regular on-air member of an NFL radio broadcast booth. The move comes less than a week after longtime broadcaster Larry Michael announced he was leaving Washington after 16 years. A day after his departure was made public, Michael was among the team executives named in a Washington Post report about sexual harassment by club employees.

