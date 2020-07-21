Virus concerns nudge some teachers toward classroom exits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - As pressure mounts for teachers to return to their classrooms this fall, concerns about the pandemic are pushing many toward alternatives, including career changes, as some mobilize to delay school reopenings in areas hardest hit by the coronavirus. Teachers unions have begun pushing back on what they see as unnecessarily aggressive timetables for reopening. In a Michigan Education Association survey last month of 15,000-plus educators, 23% indicated they were considering retiring early or leaving the profession because of COVID-19, and 7% said they were actually doing so, according to the union.

