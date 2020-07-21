University of Michigan suspends more season ticket sales
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan has suspended the sale of season tickets to home basketball and hockey games for the time being. Earlier Michigan suspended season football ticket sales. The school says it wants more clarity about upcoming seasons and whether the sale of tickets will be necessary or how many tickets may be purchased for the various venues.
