Shots fired into apartment, suspect flees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police said they responded to a complaint about shots being fired about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The complaint was in the Autumn Ridge Townhomes and Apartments complex at 900 Long Blvd. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to be damage from a gun in an apartment. They believed someone shot into the apartment from outside, then fled in a small, silver sedan.

Nobody was reported injured.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

