Rally held at State Capitol Tuesday to open gyms for improved health

Protesters say people miss being active and they are worried about the health of the state.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “Re-open gyms for the health of Michigan residents” -- that was the message heard loud and clear at Tuesday’s Fitness Rally outside of the State Capitol.

Protesters say people miss being active and they are worried about the health of the state.

“When you get into a business of health for the right reasons, you’re happy to do your part. So for 20 days to do what we did, we were happy to do it. But when it went on for 60, 90, 120 days, frankly we were concerned about the health, not only of human beings but the viability of our small businesses,” said Alyssa Tushman.

Tushman said she hopes gyms can work with the governor to create plans to reopen safely.

