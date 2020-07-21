Pro Tennis Tournament in Washington D. C. Postponed Again
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The hard-court tournament in the nation’s capital that was supposed to mark the official return of men’s professional tennis amid the coronavirus pandemic has been canceled. But the group in charge of the U.S. Open immediately said the tuneup’s cancellation “in no way impacts” its Grand Slam event. The Citi Open tournament in Washington had been scheduled to start with Aug. 13 qualifying.