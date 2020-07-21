MSU Broad offering a way to say thanks to caregivers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State University museum wants to help the public thank health care workers and other caregivers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and pushes for social justice.

In a Tuesday news release, the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum — the MSU Broad — put out a call for people to write messages of thanks and an image that will be included in a new exhibit when the museum opens Sept. 1.

“Care takes many different forms,” the release said. “From the daily efforts of healthcare and other frontline workers, to learning about and taking action against racial injustice, to the support we receive from friends, family, and neighbors, there are gestures of care all around us—both grand and small.”

To submit a message or for more information, go to broadmuseum.msu.edu/exhibitions/acts-of-care. The deadline is Aug. 2 for the first exhibit; others will be added a later time.

The MSU Broad is located at 547 E. Circle Drive, East Lansing.

