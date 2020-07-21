Advertisement

Mother of Seattle CHOP victim files wrongful death claim against city

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KOMO/CNN) -- A Seattle mother has filed a wrongful death claim against the city, blaming them for her son’s death after they allowed the former Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHOP) zone to exist.

Donnitta Sinclair says her son, 19-year-old Lorenzo Sinclair, would be alive today if the city shut down the CHOP zone right away. He was gunned down in the zone in June.

“And I believe the city let me down, they let my son down, they let the community down,” Donnitta Sinclair said. “And they need to be responsible.”

Attorney Mark Lindquist says the city created a dangerous environment by allowing the zone to flourish.

“The city abandoned this area. And number two: the city had no safety plan in place for this abandoned area,” Lindquist said.

Lindquist referred to the police abandoning the east precinct for weeks. He also accused officers and firefighters of standing by and refusing to assist Lorenzo Sinclair.

“One day this is a block party, the next day its so dangerous you can’t send in medics,” said Lindquist. “I mean, which is it?”

With all the barricades and protesters, first responders struggled to get into the area and assist Lorenzo Sinclair. Instead, volunteers rushed him to the hospital where he late died.

“I felt like he was alone,” Donnitta Sinclair said.

No has been arrested in his death.

Donnitta Sinclair plans to sue the state of Washington, King County and Seattle. She says she is seeking financial damages but hopes this legal action prevents something like this from happening again.

“I am hoping the city takes responsibility,” Donnitta Sinclair said.

City officials have not released any response yet to Donnitta Sinclair’s claim.

Copyright 2020 KOMO via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Teen, 17, remembers parents who died from COVID-19 as accomplished, hard-working

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A teenager from New York, his older sister and his parents all caught the coronavirus, starting in early March. After months of battling, his parents died within a month of each other, leaving the two children orphaned.

National

Oregon officials sue over protesters arrested by federal law enforcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The lawsuits allege the federal officers are blocking Oregonians' rights to free speech and assembly. They also request officers only be allowed to police federal personnel or property.

Coronavirus

New York teen loses both parents to COVID-19 within a month

Updated: 2 hours ago
A teenager from New York, his older sister and his parents all caught the coronavirus, starting in early March. After months of battling, his parents died within a month of each other, leaving the two children orphaned.

National

Aurora City Council launches investigation into death of Elijah McClain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
McClain, a 23-year-old Black man, died after police used a chokehold to subdue him last August and sedated him with the drug ketamine.

National Politics

White House threatens defense bill veto over Confederate base name changes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matthew Daly
The White House issued a statement expressing “serious concerns” about multiple provisions of the bill, including the renaming of some military institutions and limitations on the use of funds for Afghanistan that the White House said would constrain the president’s authority.

Latest News

National

Police: 14 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By HERBERT G. MCCANN
A person of interest was being questioned Tuesday night, but no arrests had been made.

National

Tropical depression expected to strengthen in Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 6 hours ago
The depression could set a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season if it strengthens into Tropical Storm Gonzalo before Friday.

News

Mixed reaction to Waverly Schools plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
I don’t think anyone has thought this through, especially the district,” said Bethany Cooper.

News

Details revealed in MI teen kidnapping

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A suspect by the name of Reyes was involved in the kidnapping of a 15-year old Michigan girl and is now facing a series of charges. Those charges include kidnapping and torture.

News

Jackson District Library wins competitive award and grant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Jackson District Library is one of three libraries across the country that received the 2020 Online Computer Library Center Community Engagement Award and the accompanying $5,000 grant.

News

Artists work to restore George Floyd mural after vandalism

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Two local artists, Isiah Lattimore and Erik Phelps, painted a mural to commemorate George Floyd-a Black man who died during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020; leading to nationwide protests.