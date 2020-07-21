Michigan State University coalition group petitions to keep James Madison College name

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A coalition group called ‘Keep James Madison Coalition’ announced Wednesday that they created a petition in efforts to keep the name of the James Madison College. The coalition is comprised of Michigan State alumni, students, faculty, and local community members.

The petition has gained over 200 signatures in less than two days. Their goal is to reach 1,000 signatures.

The coalition believes that Madison’s political history as the primary writer of the Constitution and the fourth President of the United States should be front and center.

Michigan State University is debating on whether or not to change the school’s name; citing Madison’s slave-owning history as a cause of concern from students and community members.

