MEDC invites local companies, entrepreneurs to apply for national pitch competition until Aug. 1

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) has partnered with Entrepreneur Magazine to host a Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.

Michigan-based companies are encouraged to participate in the 60 second pitch competition for companies and startups with fun, innovative business concepts.

“This is our opportunity to highlight the breadth and depth of Michigan’s entrepreneurial spirit on a national stage to show the nation what our state’s creative and diverse innovators can do,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Michiganders will demonstrate once again how the next generation of discoveries and ground-breaking achievements are going to take place right here in our great state.”

The Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is open to companies or startups with scalable products and services that are ready for investment. These companies and startups should have a specific plan for how that investment can help them grow their business.

The top 5 companies out of those that apply will have a chance to pitch the show’s investors during a virtual filming of the Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 6 in August 2020. The episode will air November 2020.

“Supporting and growing Michigan’s high-tech entrepreneurs and companies will prove more vital than ever as we move into a post-COVID-19 economy,” said Fred Molnar, Vice President of the MEDC’s Entrepreneurship & Innovation Initiative. “We encourage all interested entrepreneurs to apply for the show and be considered for an opportunity that could provide the critical funds needed to take their businesses to the next level.”

Applications are live until August 1, 2020.

To apply to be considered for Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, please visit here.

