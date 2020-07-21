Lemonade League brings baseball back to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.

Two teams composed of college players will compete against each other starting Thursday at Cooley Law School Stadium, 505 E. Michigan Ave., with 100 fans allowed to attend.

For the organization and the players, opening day can’t come soon enough.

One of them is Michigan State University baseball player Gabe Stores.

“I mean, this is a lot, just going from being stuck at home for three months, just trying to stay in top shape and being able to come play this great facility,” Stores said. “I think it’s a great thing to do.”

General Manager Tyler Parsons said the league is a chance to provide baseball to the community and players whose seasons were cut short or they didn’t have one at all.

