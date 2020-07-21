Kmart building may become U-Haul storage facility

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kmart closed its south Lansing store in 2017. Now, the empty storefront may be becoming a U-Haul storage facility.

Wanda Williams lives near the empty storefront, which is at 5400 S. Cedar St., and is happy about the new renovations.

“It’s not good for the community to see this eyesore just sitting here not serving a purpose,” Williams said. “We might as well be using it, collecting taxes from it, and letting it serve the community.”

U-Haul said it would like to invest $10 million dollars into the South Cedar store.

For that to happen, the Lansing City Council has to approve changing the zoning from commercial to wholesale.

City Councilman Jeremy Garza represents the area surrounding the store and has been trying to get some development in the empty building for years.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.