Advertisement

Judge questions evidence against lawmaker facing 2nd trial

Larry Inman
Larry Inman (WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A judge said he has “serious questions” about evidence against a Michigan lawmaker who faces a second trial on corruption charges.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker set a Aug. 21 deadline for prosecutors to respond if Rep. Larry Inman asks to have two remaining charges dismissed.

Inman, a Republican from the Traverse City area, is accused of trying to trade votes for campaign money. A jury in December acquitted him of lying to the FBI but couldn’t reach a verdict on charges of attempted extortion and soliciting a bribe.

Inman, who can’t run for re-election because of term limits, denies wrongdoing.

“This case presented two competing narratives between an inartful, yet permissible, effort of obtaining campaign dollars on the one hand, and impermissible attempted extortion and solicitation of a bribe on the other. ... The court has serious questions about whether the evidence, in this case, is sufficient to sustain a conviction on counts 1 and 2,” Jonker said Friday.

In text messages, Inman urged labor advocates to round up campaign contributions from other unions to win the votes of lawmakers who were under pressure from Republican leaders to repeal a wage law.

“We never had this discussion,” Inman said in a text.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

UPDATE: Body found in Eaton Rapids

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The body was found by police on Water Street.

News

Survey: many voters believe American society is racist

Updated: 4 hours ago
New numbers from the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll show that American voters have become significantly more aware of racial discrimination and more sympathetic to those protesting to end it, even as the country remains deeply divided over the prevalence of bigotry and its root causes.

News

East Lansing City Council votes on new Mayor Pro Tem

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Jessy Gregg will serve as Mayor Pro Tem after former Mayor Pro Tem Aaron Stephens became East Lansing’s mayor replacing Ruth Beier after her sudden resignation during last week’s meeting.

Ap

NY Gov. Cuomo visits Georgia amid pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
New York’s Democratic governor has flown to Georgia, pledging to help the city of Savannah fight COVID-19, in a barely concealed rebuke to Georgia’s Republican leadership as virus cases continued to rise in the southern state.

Latest News

Ap

Ranks reduced again in Saginaw as cops call in sick

Updated: 15 hours ago
State police and sheriff’s deputies are pitching in again to help Saginaw after the city’s police department reported more absences by officers.

Ap

Federal aid helps Michigan fill $2.2B hole; more sought

Updated: 15 hours ago
Michigan lawmakers will return to session to pass a multibillion-dollar plan to resolve the deficit caused by the coronavirus shutdown - with a mix of spending cuts, a drawdown of the state’s savings and a big influx of federal rescue aid.

News

Attorney General appeals judge’s ruling

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorney General Dana Nessel is appealing a judge’s order that dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon.

News

MLBA holds first de-escalation training seminar

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association held their first de-escalation training seminar Monday

News

Beech Street and Elm Street to be closed for utility work

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Beech Street and E. Elm Street will be closed due to sewer work in the intersection.

News

President Trump didn’t ask Gov. Whitmer to hold a rally

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
President Trump claims Whitmer is keeping measures in place to prevent large gatherings to hurt him politically rather than to control the spread of COVID-19.