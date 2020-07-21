Indy 500 Lowers Ticket Sales Again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Indianapolis 500 was rescheduled from Memorial Day week end to August 23rd and that revised date still stands. But the track announced today for a second time attendance will be reduced, this time to 25 per cent of available seating and all in the stands must wear masks. Ticket will be mailed to those who purchased them in early August.

