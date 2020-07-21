In My View 7/21/2020: Detroit Lions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions may be down to one pre season game and it’s understandable if they balk at playing the Dolphins in Miami. It’s a hot spot state right and not even a regular season game. Why pay it then? And do the Lions players have the clout to say no and stay home and still get paid? We will see how much input the NFL players have around the league on these issues a straining camps open this week.

