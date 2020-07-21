Grand Rapids man sentenced to 42 years

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. District Judge Janet Neff sentenced Charles Edward Skipp of Grand Rapids to 42 years in prison. In February 2020, he pleaded guilty to 10 felony offenses-which accounted for the following crimes: possession of firearms, stealing firearms from a licensed firearm dealer, retaliating against a witness, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, knowing transfer of firearms for use in a crime of violence, aiding and abetting retaliating against an informant, aiding and abetting arson in the commission of a federal felony, attempted possession with intent to distribute heroin, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and knowing transfer of a firearm for use in a drug trafficking crime.

Skipp had prior convictions, including armed robbery and domestic assault. Skipp stole 89 guns from Family Farm & Home in Cedar Springs in 2017. He was referred to by Judge Neff as a “one man crime spree.”

“We often underestimate the enormous impact one lawless person can have in our community,” stated James Deir, Special Agent in Charge for ATF’s Detroit Field Division. “We all deserve to feel safe working and living in our community. Through hard work with our law enforcement partners in the Grand Rapids area, we have removed this violent criminal from our streets, so that we all can feel safer going about our daily lives.”

