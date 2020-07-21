Grand Ledge schools ban Confederate flag, other images

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Confederate flag isn’t welcome in Grand Ledge schools.

The seven members of the Grand Ledge Board of Education unanimously voted Monday to not allow the flag or other images described as racially divisive to be displayed on school property or on vehicles parked on school property.

The language of the proposed ban includes “racially divisive messaging, images, or symbols (e.g., swastika, Confederate flag, etc.),” according to the document posted at the Grand Ledge Public Schools website.

The ruling covers the entire district.

The school district’s interim superintendent says the administration will work with students to explain why the ban is so important.

“We are planning on certainly working with our student body addressing this issue in a teachable way. At the same time, if our teaching doesn’t work effectively, then there will be increasing repercussions from within our administrative team,” said Interim Superintendent David Chapin.

The ban will go into the student handbook if that is document is approved for the new school year, which will happen sometime in August.

