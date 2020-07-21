Governor DeSantis believes Florida will soon contain virus outbreak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is expressing confidence that Florida will soon contain its coronavirus outbreak and that hospitals can handle the current influx of patients. The governor put forward a positive case even as the state’s average daily death toll is now the nation’s worst. DeSantis says hospital admissions and the percentage of tests coming back positive seem to be plateauing or declining in much of the state. He also says hospitals have sufficient capacity in their intensive care units and overall. The state health department on Tuesday recorded another 136 deaths, bringing Florida’s daily average for the past week to 115. That’s the nation’s worst, ahead of Texas at 112.

