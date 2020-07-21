Advertisement

Governor DeSantis believes Florida will soon contain virus outbreak

The governor put forward a positive case even as the state’s average daily death toll is now the nation’s worst.
The governor put forward a positive case even as the state's average daily death toll is now the nation's worst.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is expressing confidence that Florida will soon contain its coronavirus outbreak and that hospitals can handle the current influx of patients. The governor put forward a positive case even as the state’s average daily death toll is now the nation’s worst. DeSantis says hospital admissions and the percentage of tests coming back positive seem to be plateauing or declining in much of the state. He also says hospitals have sufficient capacity in their intensive care units and overall. The state health department on Tuesday recorded another 136 deaths, bringing Florida’s daily average for the past week to 115. That’s the nation’s worst, ahead of Texas at 112.

Mixed reaction to Waverly Schools plan

By Rachel Sweet
I don’t think anyone has thought this through, especially the district,” said Bethany Cooper.

Details revealed in MI teen kidnapping

By WILX News 10
A suspect by the name of Reyes was involved in the kidnapping of a 15-year old Michigan girl and is now facing a series of charges. Those charges include kidnapping and torture.

Jackson District Library wins competitive award and grant

By WILX News 10
The Jackson District Library is one of three libraries across the country that received the 2020 Online Computer Library Center Community Engagement Award and the accompanying $5,000 grant.

Artists work to restore George Floyd mural after vandalism

By WILX News 10
Two local artists, Isiah Lattimore and Erik Phelps, painted a mural to commemorate George Floyd-a Black man who died during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020; leading to nationwide protests.

Vaupel spearheads plan to help reduce Michigan prescription costs

By WILX News 10
State Rep. Hank Vaupel introduced a bipartisan plan on Wednesday to improve prescription drug price transparency in Michigan.

In My View 7/21/2020: Detroit Lions

By WILX News 10
The Detroit Lions may be down to one pre season game and it’s understandable if they balk at playing the Dolphins in Miami. It’s a hot spot state right and not even a regular season game. Why pay it then? And do the Lions players have the clout to say no and stay home and still get paid? We will see how much input the NFL players have around the league on these issues a straining camps open this week.

MEDC invites local companies, entrepreneurs to apply for national pitch competition until Aug. 1

By WILX News 10
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) has partnered with Entrepreneur Magazine to host a Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.

Virus concerns nudge some teachers toward classroom exits

As pressure mounts for teachers to return to their classrooms this fall, concerns about the pandemic are pushing many toward alternatives, including career changes.

87-year-old Korean War veteran graduates high school

A Korean War veteran who dropped out of high school in 1952 to join the U.S. Air Force and became a pilot during the war has received his high school diploma at age 87.

MI focuses on school safety, News 10's David Andrews sits down with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

By WILX News 10
During a Zoom interview with Gilchrist Tuesday, he told News 10′s David Andrews wearing a mask is the easiest way to flatten the COVID-curve and get kids back in the classroom.