Advertisement

Group abandons petition to end abortion procedure

FILE - In this June, 26, 2019 file photo, Barbara Listing, president of Right to Life of Michigan, speaks during a news conference, in Lansing, Mich. Abortion opponents said Tuesday, July 21, 2020, they're dropping a petition drive to prohibit a second-trimester procedure in Michigan after state election officials said the campaign didn't produce enough valid signatures. Right to Life of Michigan said it won't contest the conclusion when the Board of State Canvassers meets Friday. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)
FILE - In this June, 26, 2019 file photo, Barbara Listing, president of Right to Life of Michigan, speaks during a news conference, in Lansing, Mich. Abortion opponents said Tuesday, July 21, 2020, they're dropping a petition drive to prohibit a second-trimester procedure in Michigan after state election officials said the campaign didn't produce enough valid signatures. Right to Life of Michigan said it won't contest the conclusion when the Board of State Canvassers meets Friday. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Abortion opponents said Tuesday they’re dropping a petition drive to prohibit a second-trimester procedure in Michigan after state election officials said the campaign didn’t produce enough valid signatures.

Right to Life of Michigan said it won’t contest the conclusion when the Board of State Canvassers meets Friday.

“Instead of focusing on court challenges regarding the counting process, we will be focusing on the critical 2020 elections moving forward,” said the group’s president, Barbara Listing.

The campaign was aimed at getting veto-proof legislation before the Republican-controlled Michigan House and Senate. Abortion opponents want to outlaw dilation and evacuation in most instances, a procedure in which a fetus is removed in pieces with a surgical instrument.

Abortion-rights advocates say the procedure is safe and doctors should not face prosecution for using it.

Under Michigan law, an initiative goes to the Legislature if a group submits at least 340,047 valid signatures to the elections bureau. If lawmakers reject it, it goes on the statewide ballot for voters to decide.

In this case, the state said abortion opponents fell short. Although roughly 380,000 signatures were submitted, the elections bureau estimated that only about 333,000 were valid.

“Our volunteers did an excellent job, but the bulk of the errors were things beyond our control, specifically people not knowing their voter registration status or forgetting they already signed the petition,” Listing said.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, the advocacy arm of Planned Parenthood, was pleased with the development.

“The days of Right to Life dictating medical care in Michigan are over, and we couldn’t be happier to be the ones to say it,” President Lori Carpentier said.

The abortion method targeted by Right to Life was used in 2,076, or 7.6%, of abortions in Michigan last year. It accounted for more than half of all second-trimester abortions, including 84% that were performed after the 16th week of pregnancy.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mixed reaction to Waverly Schools plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
I don’t think anyone has thought this through, especially the district,” said Bethany Cooper.

News

Details revealed in MI teen kidnapping

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A suspect by the name of Reyes was involved in the kidnapping of a 15-year old Michigan girl and is now facing a series of charges. Those charges include kidnapping and torture.

News

Jackson District Library wins competitive award and grant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Jackson District Library is one of three libraries across the country that received the 2020 Online Computer Library Center Community Engagement Award and the accompanying $5,000 grant.

News

Artists work to restore George Floyd mural after vandalism

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Two local artists, Isiah Lattimore and Erik Phelps, painted a mural to commemorate George Floyd-a Black man who died during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020; leading to nationwide protests.

News

Vaupel spearheads plan to help reduce Michigan prescription costs

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
State Rep. Hank Vaupel introduced a bipartisan plan on Wednesday to improve prescription drug price transparency in Michigan.

Latest News

News

In My View 7/21/2020: Detroit Lions

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Detroit Lions may be down to one pre season game and it’s understandable if they balk at playing the Dolphins in Miami. It’s a hot spot state right and not even a regular season game. Why pay it then? And do the Lions players have the clout to say no and stay home and still get paid? We will see how much input the NFL players have around the league on these issues a straining camps open this week.

News

MEDC invites local companies, entrepreneurs to apply for national pitch competition until Aug. 1

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) has partnered with Entrepreneur Magazine to host a Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.

Ap

Governor DeSantis believes Florida will soon contain virus outbreak

Updated: 10 hours ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis is expressing confidence that Florida will soon contain its coronavirus outbreak and that hospitals can handle the current influx of patients.

Ap

Virus concerns nudge some teachers toward classroom exits

Updated: 10 hours ago
As pressure mounts for teachers to return to their classrooms this fall, concerns about the pandemic are pushing many toward alternatives, including career changes.

Ap

87-year-old Korean War veteran graduates high school

Updated: 11 hours ago
A Korean War veteran who dropped out of high school in 1952 to join the U.S. Air Force and became a pilot during the war has received his high school diploma at age 87.

News

MI focuses on school safety, News 10’s David Andrews sits down with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
During a Zoom interview with Gilchrist Tuesday, he told News 10′s David Andrews wearing a mask is the easiest way to flatten the COVID-curve and get kids back in the classroom.