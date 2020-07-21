East Lansing City Council votes on new Mayor Pro Tem

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing has a new Mayor Pro Tem as of Monday night.

The East Lansing City Council selected one of their own during their meeting for the position, which comes after two council members suddenly quit last week.

Jessy Gregg will serve as Mayor Pro Tem after former Mayor Pro Tem Aaron Stephens became East Lansing’s mayor replacing Ruth Beier after her sudden resignation during last week’s meeting. Councilmember Mark Meadows also chose to resign from his position the same night.

“It’s been great working with two of you. The rest of you, sayonara,” Beier said.

The two stepped down after the council voted to terminate the city attorney without a written reason. During Monday’s meeting, the council addressed the change of members saying they are choosing to focus on the future.

“I think that we got a unique opportunity with two vacant council seats. It was not something that I was looking for during my term, but I think that we’ve already had a lot more people step forward with interest,” Gregg said.

“I didn’t ask for this, but I’m ready. I will serve and we will move forward,” said Stephens. “So we’ve got a lot of things on the horizon that I’m excited and I’m optimistic about, about the process going forward and about the future for East Lansing.”

Next steps for the council will be to fill the two council member vacancies as well as the city attorney. Mayor Stephens said he’s optimistic they will find the right people for the positions.

“I don’t think our problem is going to be that we don’t get good applicants I think it’s going to be that we have a lot of good applicants,” Stephens said. “And we’re going to have a really tough decision moving forward, which is why I want this process to be as public as possible.”

The city plans to have applications for the open positions available soon. Council members must choose new candidates within 30 days.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.