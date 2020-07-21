East Lansing City Council needs two new members

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are two empty seats on the East Lansing City Council and applications are being accepted for the positions, the city said in a Tuesday news release.

Potential members must be residents of and registered to vote in East Lansing. They must also be able to participate in online, televised public interviews.

Applications can be found at www.cityofeastlansing.com/councilapplication or at the East Lansing City Clerk’s office, 410 Abbot Road, East Lansing.

If accommodations are needed to participate in the interviews, contact Emily Gordon at egordon@cityofeastlansing.com or 517-319-6869.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Monday.

