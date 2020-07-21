Conquest Fitness owner pushes for conversation on gym reopenings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing gym owner, Andre Hutson of Conquest Fitness, wants to call for a “new conversation” on reopening fitness centers in the State of Michigan. He urges state leaders and fellow gym owners to negotiate a way for fitness centers in Michigan to operate.

“Gyms are in the ‘healthy people’ business,” Hutson said. “We have been closed for months, even as other business sectors have reopened, and our members are clamoring for us to reopen so they can reclaim their personal health.”

Hutson has observed the situation has produced specific demonstrations and litigation about businesses’ right to operate versus government’s right to keep businesses closed to protect the public health.

