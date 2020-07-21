UPDATE: Body found in Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The body of a woman, 38, was found on the 1200 block of Water Street in Eaton Rapids Tuesday.

Eaton Rapids police found the body around 5:45 a.m. and are handling the investigation, Jerri Nesbitt, an Eaton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said.

Police said no foul play is suspected.

A neighbor said she saw police carry the body outside of a home near the corner of Blake and Water streets around 6:30 a.m.

