UPDATE: Body found in Eaton Rapids
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The body of a woman, 38, was found on the 1200 block of Water Street in Eaton Rapids Tuesday.
Eaton Rapids police found the body around 5:45 a.m. and are handling the investigation, Jerri Nesbitt, an Eaton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said.
Police said no foul play is suspected.
A neighbor said she saw police carry the body outside of a home near the corner of Blake and Water streets around 6:30 a.m.
