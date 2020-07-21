Advertisement

Biden, lawmakers warn of foreign interference in election

Former Vice President Joe Biden puts on a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as he departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Former Vice President Joe Biden puts on a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as he departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Monday that he is putting Russia and other foreign governments “on notice” that he would act aggressively as president to counter any interference in U.S. elections. The statement came hours after Democratic leaders issued a new warning that Congress appears to be the target of a foreign interference campaign.

Biden said in a statement that he would treat foreign interference as an “an adversarial act that significantly affects the relationship between the United States and the interfering nation’s government.” He criticized President Donald Trump for not doing enough in response to U.S. intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

“If any foreign power recklessly chooses to interfere in our democracy, I will not hesitate to respond as president to impose substantial and lasting costs,” Biden said.

The new alarms give a renewed urgency to concerns that foreign actors could be trying to influence the vote or sow disinformation. Biden said last week that he had begun receiving intelligence briefings and warned that Russia, China and other adversaries were attempting to undermine the presidential election. Biden gave no evidence, but he said that Russia was “still engaged” after 2016 and that China was also involved in efforts to sow doubts in the American electoral process.

During an online fundraiser Monday night, Biden added: “It’s going to be tough, there’s not much I can do about it now except talk about it, and expose it, but it is a serious concern. It is truly a violation of our sovereignty.”

And in an interview on MSNBC, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin “knows I mean what I say.”

The Democratic leaders said in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Monday that they are concerned that Congress appears to be the target of a “concerted foreign interference campaign” to influence the 2020 presidential election. They asked Wray for an all-members, classified briefing on the matter before the August recess.

The letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and the top Democrats on the House and Senate intelligence committees contains no details about the threats, though they describe them as serious and specific.

“We are gravely concerned, in particular, that Congress appears to be the target of a concerted foreign interference campaign, which seeks to launder and amplify disinformation in order to influence congressional activity, public debate, and the presidential election in November,” wrote Pelosi, Schumer, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence panel.

A congressional official familiar with the letter said that there was a classified addendum “to ensure a clear and unambiguous record of the counterintelligence threats of concern.” The person, who was granted anonymity to describe the confidential letter, said the addendum largely draws from the executive branch’s own reporting and analysis.

The FBI said it had received the letter but declined further comment.

While the Democrats' exact concerns were unclear, there have been worries since Trump was elected that Russia's efforts to sow American chaos are ongoing in the 2020 election. The 2016 effort included hacking of Democratic email accounts during the campaign by Russian military intelligence officials and the subsequent disclosure by WikiLeaks.

Intelligence authorities said that hack-and-leak operation was aimed at helping Trump’s presidential campaign and harming that of his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. Russians also used a covert social media campaign to spread misinformation and posts aimed at dividing American public opinion. In the end, former special counsel Robert Mueller charged 25 Russian nationals for their roles in foreign interference and influence during the campaign.

Democrats, including members of the Senate intelligence panel, have voiced concerns that an ongoing Republican probe into Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his work in Ukraine would amplify Russian disinformation. That probe is being led by Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

In a statement, Johnson spokesman Austin Altenburg said the committee’s staff had already requested and received a briefing on Russian disinformation and Johnson had requested an additional briefing at the member level.

While Biden criticized Trump for not acting more aggressively against Russia, his pledge that his intelligence community would report “publicly and in a timely manner” on any foreign efforts to interfere in an American election also appeared to be a course correction of sorts to the approach of the Obama administration, which waited months after Russian hacks of Democratic email accounts in 2016 to officially attribute them to Moscow.

Officials did so only after a rigorous internal debate over what they should say. Even when the administration did issue its October 2016 statement blaming Russia for the hacks, it did not mention Putin by name nor an ongoing effort to determine whether the Kremlin’s election interference efforts were being coordinated with the Trump campaign.

Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, said Monday she was “glad” Biden was speaking up. “It’s very clear that Russia succeeded,” she told MSNBC. “They believed that they were able to influence the minds and even the votes of Americans, so why would they stop?”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Groomer charged after 4 lb. dog suffers deadly injuries

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A woman revealed the details Monday night of what happened when a groomer returned her once-healthy dog with new and severe injuries, leading the dog to be euthanized.

Breaking

UPDATE: Body found in Eaton Rapids

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The body was found by police on Water Street.

Coronavirus

Veteran Houston fire captain dies from COVID-19

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The city of Houston is mourning the death of a fire department captain who died in the line of duty from COVID-19.

National

Federal agents, local streets: A ‘red flag’ in Oregon

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus symptoms persist in patients, requiring prolonged care

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Europe's first wave of Covid-19 infections may be over, but lingering symptoms and painful long-term effects increase need for ongoing care.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Poll: Pandemic hurting Americans’ finances in disparate ways

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
For some, the virus has meant lost income or struggles to pay bills on time. Others have transitioned to working from home or have experienced the nation's economic decline through a dip in the value of their investments.

National

Report: UK officials ‘avoided’ looking into Russian meddling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA, SYLVIA HUI and JAMEY KEATEN
A long-awaited report published Tuesday on Russian influence in British politics criticized the British government for its slow response to Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum, with its authors saying it was “astonishing” that no one sought to protect that democratic process.

National

Minnesota lawmakers ban neck restraints after Floyd’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
The sweeping package was said to be one of the most substantial changes to the state's criminal justice system in years.

National Politics

US sanctions Chinese companies over Muslim abuse complaints

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JOE McDONALD
China said Tuesday it would take unspecified “necessary measures” after the U.S. government imposed trade sanctions on 11 companies it says are implicated in human rights abuses in China’s Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang.

National

Detroit officer accused of shooting journalists with rubber pellets at protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
Prosecutors say the photojournalists were wearing press credentials, identified themselves as media and raised their hands as they asked to cross the street when a police officer shot them with rubber pellets.

Coronavirus

US virus aid far off as EU digs deep to aid ailing economies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ELAINE KURTENBACH
U.S. lawmakers remained far apart Tuesday on a deal to provide more financial relief for Americans as European leaders thrashed out a plan for their pandemic-ravaged economies.