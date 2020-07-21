Akers Hall will be COVID-19 isolation dorm

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As difficult a job as it’s going to be to keep K-12 students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, imagine having to worry about more than 40,000 students on a large college campus.

Michigan State University is making plans to isolate anyone diagnosed with the coronavirus. With as many people as there are on the MSU campus, the university has to prepare for the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak.

That’s why Akers Hall, a dormitory building at 908 Akers Road, is being converted into an isolation dorm. Students who were planning to live there found out last week they’ll be moving.

Akers Hall at Michigan State University will be used as a COVID-19 isolation dorm for the fall semester. (WILX)

That’s been a huge job for MSU Residence Education and Housing Services.

It’s had to rearrange more than 30 percent of the student body in time for them to start moving into dorms Aug. 27.

“Akers has a unique layout,” Residential and Hospitality Services spokesperson Kat Cooper said. “It’s a fairly self-contained building. Besides that, they have a self-contained bathroom. It gives us an option that if we have a student and a roommate who we need to move into that location, they could stay together because there are two bedrooms.”

The housing office said its working to honor roommate requests as best as possible. It’s no longer accepting new dorm requests.

Students will be given a list of guidelines they need to follow so that they can keep others safe on campus.

“Those guidelines include how to take your trash out, how to get food, they’ll be able to order meals and have them delivered to the residence, to the door, so that they have the food that they need to be comfortable,” said Cooper.

If cases become too high and Akers Hall reaches capacity, Cooper says they have multiple other options for isolation dorms.

“As new information comes in, the university has demonstrated the ability to be flexible and move to meet new targets. That’s really important to the safety of our students,” said Cooper. “It’s essential to the operations of the university that we’re able to follow the CDC’s best practices of isolating people when we know that there are cases, and being able to contact trace and test people.”

So what happens to the students that were supposed to live there?

Cooper says one option they have is to learn from home.

"They can stay at their permanent address with their parent or guardian and do their classes from that location."

But if they’re set on staying in a dorm, they can wait for others to opt for online classes.

“As students pick that option, it’s opening more space in the residence halls so students can move out of Akers Hall and into other spaces,” said Cooper.

Students who choose to take classes from home instead of living on campus need to submit their application no later than Wednesday, August 5th.

Staff members that contract coronavirus will be asked to self-quarantine in their homes for 14 days.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.