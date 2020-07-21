Advertisement

Akers Hall will be COVID-19 isolation dorm

Akers Hall at Michigan State University will be used as a COVID-19 isolation dorm for the fall semester
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As difficult a job as it’s going to be to keep K-12 students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, imagine having to worry about more than 40,000 students on a large college campus.

Michigan State University is making plans to isolate anyone diagnosed with the coronavirus. With as many people as there are on the MSU campus, the university has to prepare for the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak.

That’s why Akers Hall, a dormitory building at 908 Akers Road, is being converted into an isolation dorm. Students who were planning to live there found out last week they’ll be moving.

Akers Hall at Michigan State University will be used as a COVID-19 isolation dorm for the fall semester.
Akers Hall at Michigan State University will be used as a COVID-19 isolation dorm for the fall semester.(WILX)

That’s been a huge job for MSU Residence Education and Housing Services.

It’s had to rearrange more than 30 percent of the student body in time for them to start moving into dorms Aug. 27.

“Akers has a unique layout,” Residential and Hospitality Services spokesperson Kat Cooper said. “It’s a fairly self-contained building. Besides that, they have a self-contained bathroom. It gives us an option that if we have a student and a roommate who we need to move into that location, they could stay together because there are two bedrooms.”

The housing office said its working to honor roommate requests as best as possible. It’s no longer accepting new dorm requests.

Students will be given a list of guidelines they need to follow so that they can keep others safe on campus.

“Those guidelines include how to take your trash out, how to get food, they’ll be able to order meals and have them delivered to the residence, to the door, so that they have the food that they need to be comfortable,” said Cooper.

If cases become too high and Akers Hall reaches capacity, Cooper says they have multiple other options for isolation dorms.

“As new information comes in, the university has demonstrated the ability to be flexible and move to meet new targets. That’s really important to the safety of our students,” said Cooper. “It’s essential to the operations of the university that we’re able to follow the CDC’s best practices of isolating people when we know that there are cases, and being able to contact trace and test people.”

So what happens to the students that were supposed to live there?

Cooper says one option they have is to learn from home.

"They can stay at their permanent address with their parent or guardian and do their classes from that location."

But if they’re set on staying in a dorm, they can wait for others to opt for online classes.

“As students pick that option, it’s opening more space in the residence halls so students can move out of Akers Hall and into other spaces,” said Cooper.

Students who choose to take classes from home instead of living on campus need to submit their application no later than Wednesday, August 5th.

Staff members that contract coronavirus will be asked to self-quarantine in their homes for 14 days.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mixed reaction to Waverly Schools plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
I don’t think anyone has thought this through, especially the district,” said Bethany Cooper.

News

Details revealed in MI teen kidnapping

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A suspect by the name of Reyes was involved in the kidnapping of a 15-year old Michigan girl and is now facing a series of charges. Those charges include kidnapping and torture.

News

Jackson District Library wins competitive award and grant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Jackson District Library is one of three libraries across the country that received the 2020 Online Computer Library Center Community Engagement Award and the accompanying $5,000 grant.

News

Artists work to restore George Floyd mural after vandalism

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Two local artists, Isiah Lattimore and Erik Phelps, painted a mural to commemorate George Floyd-a Black man who died during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020; leading to nationwide protests.

News

Vaupel spearheads plan to help reduce Michigan prescription costs

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
State Rep. Hank Vaupel introduced a bipartisan plan on Wednesday to improve prescription drug price transparency in Michigan.

Latest News

News

In My View 7/21/2020: Detroit Lions

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Detroit Lions may be down to one pre season game and it’s understandable if they balk at playing the Dolphins in Miami. It’s a hot spot state right and not even a regular season game. Why pay it then? And do the Lions players have the clout to say no and stay home and still get paid? We will see how much input the NFL players have around the league on these issues a straining camps open this week.

News

MEDC invites local companies, entrepreneurs to apply for national pitch competition until Aug. 1

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) has partnered with Entrepreneur Magazine to host a Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.

News

MI focuses on school safety, News 10’s David Andrews sits down with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
During a Zoom interview with Gilchrist Tuesday, he told News 10′s David Andrews wearing a mask is the easiest way to flatten the COVID-curve and get kids back in the classroom.

News

Michigan judge won’t free teen, says she was threat to mom

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge in Michigan who’s under criticism for detaining a 15-year-old girl after she failed to do her schoolwork denied the teenager early release Monday and said she was placed in a juvenile facility because she was a threat to her mother.

News

Michigan State University coalition group petitions to keep James Madison College name

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A coalition group called ‘Keep James Madison Coalition’ announced Wednesday that they created a petition in efforts to keep the name of the James Madison College.

News

Teen’s body found in Lake Michigan after weekend drowning

Updated: 13 hours ago
Jovanny Arroyo of Grand Rapids was last seen Sunday near swim buoys off Grand Haven State Park.