573 additional cases of COVID-19, health officials report Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State health officials are reporting 573 additional cases of COVID-19 with nine additional deaths as of Tuesday, July 21.

The state of Michigan is reporting 74,725 total cases of COVID-19 with 6,135 deaths.

The state says 55,162 have made a full recovery from the virus as of Friday, July 17. This statistic gets updated weekly.

Eaton County is reporting 309 cases with seven deaths.

Hillsdale County is reporting 204 cases with 25 deaths.

Ingham County is reporting 1,258 cases with 29 deaths.

Jackson County is reporting 571 cases with 31 deaths.

