Woman in fatal car crash identified

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The woman who died Saturday in a car crash was identified as Latrease Williams, 28, of Lansing.

According to a Lansing Police Department news release Monday, alcohol and speed are thought to have contributed to the single-car crash that happened at 4:10 a.m. Saturday on South Martin Luther King Boulevard near West Kalamazoo Street. The woman was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle will be criminally charged through the Ingham County prosecutor’s office.

