Woman in fatal car crash identified
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The woman who died Saturday in a car crash was identified as Latrease Williams, 28, of Lansing.
According to a Lansing Police Department news release Monday, alcohol and speed are thought to have contributed to the single-car crash that happened at 4:10 a.m. Saturday on South Martin Luther King Boulevard near West Kalamazoo Street. The woman was a passenger in the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle will be criminally charged through the Ingham County prosecutor’s office.
