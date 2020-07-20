West Mount Hope Highway partially closed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - West Mount Hope Highway’s westbound lane is now closed, according to a news release Monday from the Lansing Public Service Department.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light closed the lane to replace utility poles on the north side of the road. It’s scheduled to reopen by 3 p.m. Friday.

Drivers will be directed onto Millett Highway in the meantime.

Also, Old Lansing Road will be a single lane at West Mount Hope Highway until noon today.

