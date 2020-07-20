Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Tips to pay off student loans

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Are you drowning in student loan debt and is it being made worse by the pandemic?

All loans owned by the Department of Education have 0% interest until Sept. 30 of this year. So what about everyone with private student loans? Some companies are offering assistance, but you have to reach out and ask about the options.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, says this also may be a good time for you to look into consolidating to a loan with the Department of Education since the interest is 0% right now.

“Keep in mind if they consolidate loans the interest that might have been accumulating is wrapped into that loan. So that’s added to the principal. So what they’re going to owe might be greater so they have to keep that into consideration.”

You might be saving money during this 0% interest time-- but keep in mind that only lasts through Sept. 30. You’ll have to weigh the benefits here.

It’s really important if you have a student loan to go into your portal and see who owns that student loan and what the interest rate is so you can make good decisions.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: Leasing a car during the pandemic

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Buying a car is a huge commitment but there are several reasons why leasing might be a good idea for you in these current economic conditions.

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: The best time to get travel reward cards

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Most of us are not flying anywhere for the next few months, but eventually, we’ll have somewhere we want to go.

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: How to pay for your credit card bills

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT
First, call your card issuer. Many are offering relief in the form of deferred payments and fees according to our partners at the financial website Nerdwallet.

Watching Your Wallet

Uber in talks to buy Postmates

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By NBC
Uber is reportedly in talks to buy Postmates for more than $2.5 billion.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: Why this is the right time to refinance

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
|
By News 10
With interest rates still low, it is more affordable than ever to borrow money.

Watching Your Wallet

UPDATE: 43 people test positive for COVID-19 after visiting Harper's, Ingham Co. Health Dept. says

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
The health department is encouraging people who were at Harper's between June 12 - June 20 to watch for symptoms.

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: student loan repayments

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By News 10
There are options for repaying student loans for those without jobs or on furloughs.

Watching Your Wallet

Apple re-closes some stores, raising economic concerns

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Apple decided to re-close stores in states with resurging coronavirus cases, begging the question if other businesses should follow suit.

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: How to get together rent money

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT
|
By News 10
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and sometimes you've got to get creative to scrounge up that money for rent.

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: Credit card use during the pandemic

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT
|
By News 10
Credit cards are a useful tool during the pandemic that is helping many stay afloat during these tough times.