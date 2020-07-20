Trash fire damages porch in Delhi Township

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a trash fire that happened Monday afternoon outside an empty mobile home in Delhi Township.

The home is located in the Stonegate Mobile Home Park, 2700 Eaton Rapids Road.

Officials said “smoking articles” were found in the trash where the fire started. The flames were put out with a small garden hose; however, authorities did not say who put them out.

The mobile home’s porch sustained the bulk of the damage.

Those who have information on this incident are asked to contact the Delhi Township Fire Department at 517-694-3327.

