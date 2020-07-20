Tigers Roster Set Heading To Cincinnati

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have made their final roster cuts to open the revised regular season Friday in Cincinnati against the Reds. Among those who will not start with the parent clubs, three top prospects are all in the group-- pitcher Casey Mize and hitters Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene. Matthew Boyd will be the starting pitcher on opening night. The Tigers, after three games in Cincinnati, host the Kansas City Royals for their first home series next Monday with no fans allowed in the stands.

