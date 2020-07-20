T-Mobile tackles robocalls
T-Mobile is declaring war against robocalls.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
The wireless provider is packaging several older features into a new program called Scam Shield. It includes free caller ID and call blocking.
Customers can also change their number for free if they’ve been flooded with robocalls. Scam Shield will be available to all T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro PCS customers Friday.
