State health officials report 489 additional cases of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan state health officials are reporting 489 additional cases of COVID-19 with seven additional deaths as of Monday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 74,152, with 6,126 deaths.

As of Friday, 55,162 have made a full recovery from the virus. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updates this statistic weekly.

Eaton County has confirmed 304 positive cases with seven deaths.

Genessee County has confirmed 2,476 positive cases with 267 deaths.

Hillsdale has confirmed 204 positive cases with 25 deaths.

Ingham County has confirmed 1,240 positive cases with 29 deaths.

Jackson County has confirmed 562 positive cases with 31 deaths.

Monday, the White House said it will restart the public coronavirus task force briefings.

The coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, briefed the public daily in March and April with President Donald Trump participating and dominating many of the televised sessions. But the briefings disappeared in late April after ratings began to slide and Trump mused about the possibility of using disinfectants inside the body to kill the virus.

Some of Trump’s closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, in recent polls.

To view a break down the impact of COVID-19 has had on the state of Michigan, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.