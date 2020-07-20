Sparrow hosts job fair for 200 positions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A big opportunity is coming this week for people who want a job in the health care industry.

Sparrow Health is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday to hire hundreds of new employees.

The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Sparrow Physicians Health Plan located at 1400 East Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

Most of the jobs are entry-level with opportunities to possibly get hired on the spot.

“COVID has prompted us to create a number of new positions to care for the protection and safety of not only our caregivers but also our patients,” said Sherry Pfaff-Doody.

If you’re planning to come to the event, bring your resume and a photo ID.

Sparrow said it will be taking safety precautions at the event such as temperature checks and social distancing protocols.

