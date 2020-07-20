Advertisement

Sparrow hosts job fair for 200 positions

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A big opportunity is coming this week for people who want a job in the health care industry.

Sparrow Health is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday to hire hundreds of new employees.

The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Sparrow Physicians Health Plan located at 1400 East Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

Most of the jobs are entry-level with opportunities to possibly get hired on the spot.

“COVID has prompted us to create a number of new positions to care for the protection and safety of not only our caregivers but also our patients,” said Sherry Pfaff-Doody.

If you’re planning to come to the event, bring your resume and a photo ID.

Sparrow said it will be taking safety precautions at the event such as temperature checks and social distancing protocols.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Some parents aren’t giving kids proper sun protection

Updated: 23 hours ago
Child sunscreen protection poll was conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan.

Health

Infant mortality rate dropping

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT
The CDC has released the latest statistics on infant mortality in the U.S..

Health

Beta blockers linked to higher heart failure in women

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT
Women who take beta blockers for high blood pressure may face a higher risk of heart failure.

Health

Fitbit sleep schedule

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT
The "Smart Wake" function is now available on the Fitbit Charge 4.

Latest News

Health

Healthy diets good for battling type two diabetes

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT
HEALTHY DIET

Health

Ingham County offers free COVID-19 testing

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Ingham county will be holding a series of free testing events for people with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

Health

Toxic fireworks

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT
As the Fourth of July holiday approaches a new study reveals some of the most popular fireworks release toxic metals into the air.

Health

Women and opioids

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT
New research shows women are significantly more likely to be prescribed opioids than men.

Health

Kalamazoo's HopCat closes due to Harper's outbreak

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT
|
By News 10
The HopCat management has decided that their staff should get tested for COVID-19 as a precaution.

Health

FDA approves an at-home breast cancer treatment

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
|
By CNN
A new treatment has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration that would give some of the most vulnerable breast cancer patients a chance to fight the disease from home.