Some parents aren’t giving kids proper sun protection

(NBC) -A new poll from over 11 hundred parents suggests that some may not be properly protecting their children from the sun.

Roughly 10% do not have a specific minimum SPF that they use, while three percent said they do not use sunscreen on their child.

Half said they may not reapply it unless their child was playing in the water. Experts say sunscreen needs to be reapplied every couple of hours, and even more often if the child has been in the water.

The poll was conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan.

Copyright 2020 NBC. All rights reserved.