Ranks reduced again in Saginaw as cops call in sick

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) - State police and sheriff’s deputies are pitching in again to help Saginaw after the city’s police department reported more absences by officers. Saginaw has relied on outside help since Friday when a white officer accused of hitting a Black woman who had spit on him was fired. But the union representing officers says there’s no organized effort to reduce staffing. The city says it’s investigating why officers were missing work. State police and Saginaw County sheriff’s deputies have been assisting Saginaw police. Undersheriff Mike Gomez says the county has help for a few days if necessary.

