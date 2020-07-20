President Trump didn’t ask Gov. Whitmer to hold a rally

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Donald Trump said he wanted to hold a big rally in Michigan, but Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders on COVID-19 won’t allow it.

President Trump made the announcement to Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday.

He claims Whitmer is keeping measures in place to prevent large gatherings to hurt him politically rather than to control the spread of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Whitmer said that is not true, saying the president’s campaign never even approached the state of Michigan about holding a rally.

Whitmer’s executive orders don’t allow large events of more than 100 people outside and 10 people inside.

The White House said it will restart its public coronavirus task force briefings with the first since April 27 beginning at 5p.m. Tuesday, July 21.

