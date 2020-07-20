Pet food banks available

(WILX) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect people’s jobs and income, Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter will continue offering free pet food and supplies.

There are food bins outside daily at the Mason shelter, 600 Buhl St., and at the ICACS Outreach Center, 826 W. Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, according to a Monday news release

Also, a food bank is available at the Meridian Township Central Park pavilion, 1990 Central Park Drive, Okemos, from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.

Following ICACS’ successful pet vaccination clinic held Wednesday, another is being planned; dates and times haven’t been released.

“These public programs are really important to staff and volunteers,” ICACS Outreach Manager Kate Turner said in the release. “If we can prevent someone from feeling like they need to surrender or rehome a loved family pet, and that pet never makes it into the shelter, it makes these programs invaluable.”

For more information, go to www.ac.ingham.org or call 517-676-8370.

