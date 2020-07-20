Advertisement

NY Gov. Cuomo visits Georgia amid pandemic

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York has to be interested in what’s happening in other parts of the country because infected people from other states are likely to spread virus cases in New York.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
UPDATE: Body found in Eaton Rapids

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The body was found by police on Water Street.

Survey: many voters believe American society is racist

Updated: 4 hours ago
New numbers from the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll show that American voters have become significantly more aware of racial discrimination and more sympathetic to those protesting to end it, even as the country remains deeply divided over the prevalence of bigotry and its root causes.

East Lansing City Council votes on new Mayor Pro Tem

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Jessy Gregg will serve as Mayor Pro Tem after former Mayor Pro Tem Aaron Stephens became East Lansing’s mayor replacing Ruth Beier after her sudden resignation during last week’s meeting.

Judge questions evidence against lawmaker facing 2nd trial

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge said he has “serious questions” about evidence against a Michigan lawmaker who faces a second trial on corruption charges.

Ranks reduced again in Saginaw as cops call in sick

Updated: 14 hours ago
State police and sheriff’s deputies are pitching in again to help Saginaw after the city’s police department reported more absences by officers.

Federal aid helps Michigan fill $2.2B hole; more sought

Updated: 15 hours ago
Michigan lawmakers will return to session to pass a multibillion-dollar plan to resolve the deficit caused by the coronavirus shutdown - with a mix of spending cuts, a drawdown of the state’s savings and a big influx of federal rescue aid.

Attorney General appeals judge’s ruling

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorney General Dana Nessel is appealing a judge’s order that dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon.

MLBA holds first de-escalation training seminar

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association held their first de-escalation training seminar Monday

Beech Street and Elm Street to be closed for utility work

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Beech Street and E. Elm Street will be closed due to sewer work in the intersection.

President Trump didn’t ask Gov. Whitmer to hold a rally

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
President Trump claims Whitmer is keeping measures in place to prevent large gatherings to hurt him politically rather than to control the spread of COVID-19.