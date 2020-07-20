Advertisement

MSU track runner shot and killed

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University community is mourning Tony Martin, a 19-year-old Spartan track runner who was shot to death.

Martin was killed at a gas station in his hometown of Saginaw early Sunday morning.

As a student athlete at Saginaw High School, Martin set the state record with a long jump of 26 feet and six inches.

“I look at all these athletes as my kids and so it was like a death in the family,” MSU track and field coach Yolanda Johnson said.

Monday afternoon, Martin’s teammates painted the rock on campus and wrote memories on balloons before releasing them.

“The first thing I ever heard him say, or one of the first things, was that he was going to be a Big Ten champion his first year here,” MSU alum Asya Reynolds said. “So he was very confident in himself. All he wanted to do was work hard to be where he needs to be.”

Martin leaves behind a young son.

Saginaw Police said 22-year-old Ricky Morgan was also killed in the shooting.

