Michigan woman accused of unemployment fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brandi Hawkins, 39, is accused of using her insider access as a contract employee with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency to commit fraud.

Hawkins is accused of disbursing more than $2 million in federal and state funds intended to assist people amid the pandemic.

Federal prosecutors state they seized more than $200,000 in cash from Hawkins’ home during a search.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.