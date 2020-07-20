Michigan woman accused of unemployment fraud
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brandi Hawkins, 39, is accused of using her insider access as a contract employee with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency to commit fraud.
Hawkins is accused of disbursing more than $2 million in federal and state funds intended to assist people amid the pandemic.
Federal prosecutors state they seized more than $200,000 in cash from Hawkins’ home during a search.
