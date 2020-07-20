Michigan to spend $10M on Election Day safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state of Michigan is looking to spend about $10 million dollars to help protect voters and poll workers on Election Day.

In terms of financial breakdown, about $4.5 million went to cover the cost to send every registered voter an absentee ballot application.

The Secretary of State’s office said it spent $2.2 million dollars for protective equipment kits for every poll worker at each precinct.

Due to COVID-19, voting may look different come August.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.