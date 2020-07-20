In My View 7/20/2020: Sports in Mid-Michigan this week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This may be the best local sports week ahead we’ve had in months. We have the Michigan women’s amateur golf tournament on going through Wednesday at Michigan State. The so called Lemonade League, consisting of college baseball players is due to begin Thursday at Cooley Law School Stadium where the Lugnuts have been absent this summer. And Friday the Detroit Tigers open their revised regular season at Cincinnati. It’s not normal per se, but it’s a lot more involved for sports fans than we’ve seen in months and let’s hope it keeps getting busier and better.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.