Hundreds of jobs available at Sparrow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System announced Monday its hiring more than 200 people for entry level jobs.

The health care provider will hold a job fair from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Sparrow Physicians Health Plan’s parking lot, 1400 E. Michigan Ave.

Information for jobs such as environmental services technicians, food and nutrition, phlebotomists and security entrance coordinators will be available. Interviews will be conducted on the site.

Attendees must wear a mask.

To register for the job fair, go to signupgenius.com/go/sparrowjobfair.

